Boone County posts vacancies for volunteer boards

The Boone County, Illinois, Administration Building is at 1212 Logan Avenue in Belvidere.
The Boone County, Illinois, Administration Building is at 1212 Logan Avenue in Belvidere.(wifr)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Government released a list Wednesday of vacant committee positions open for appointment.

Anyone interested can send a letter and resume listing qualifications and contact information along with a completed application to Boone County Administration Office, Administration Campus, 1212 Logan Ave., Suite 102, Belvidere, IL 61008 or e-mail info@boonecountyil.gov.

The openings are available to residents in the Spring, Boone, Leroy and Flora townships:

  • Regional Planning Commission - 1 Vacancy (partial term) - term expires December 31, 2024
  • Ethics Commission - 1 Vacancy (Republican) - term expires June 30, 2025 and 1 Vacancy (Democrat) - term expires June 30, 2025
  • Garden Prairie Street Light District - 1 Vacancy - term expires April 30, 2026
  • Housing Authority Commissioner - 1 Vacancy - term expires January 1, 2024
  • Boone County Agricultural Conservation Easement and Farmland Protection Program - 1 Vacancy (citizen at large) - term expires June 1, 2025
  • Zoning Board of Appeals - 1 Vacancy Alternate - term expires June 1, 2028 and 1 Vacancy Alternate - term expires June 1, 2027

Those with previous board experience and land use understanding and work experience will be given election preference for the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Application are available here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brawl included some Harlem players fighting with fans and trashing the visitor’s locker room.
Harlem players disciplined after on-field fight with Glenbard East
Bob Moynihan was brought on as head coach for Harlem Huskies football in 2019.
Harlem football coach Robert Moynihan reportedly released after field fight
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Photo of the brawl that took place on Friday, Oct. 27 between Harlem Huskies and Glenbard East...
Harlem High School football players upset over alleged firing of Coach Robert Moynihan
Harvard man killed in one-car crash
Harvard man killed in one-car crash

Latest News

Medical aid in dying is authorized in ten U.S. states and in Washington D.C and one state human...
Illinois ACLU to propose legislation for medical aid in dying
Pet parade at Grand Victorian of Rockford
Pet parade at Grand Victorian of Rockford
Cole Kmet partners with Special Olympics Illinois
Cole Kmet partners with Special Olympics Illinois
Warming for the Weekend
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast--11/1/23