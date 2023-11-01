Boone County posts vacancies for volunteer boards

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Government released a list Wednesday of vacant committee positions open for appointment.

Anyone interested can send a letter and resume listing qualifications and contact information along with a completed application to Boone County Administration Office, Administration Campus, 1212 Logan Ave., Suite 102, Belvidere, IL 61008 or e-mail info@boonecountyil.gov.

The openings are available to residents in the Spring, Boone, Leroy and Flora townships:

Regional Planning Commission - 1 Vacancy (partial term) - term expires December 31, 2024

Ethics Commission - 1 Vacancy (Republican) - term expires June 30, 2025 and 1 Vacancy (Democrat) - term expires June 30, 2025

Garden Prairie Street Light District - 1 Vacancy - term expires April 30, 2026

Housing Authority Commissioner - 1 Vacancy - term expires January 1, 2024

Boone County Agricultural Conservation Easement and Farmland Protection Program - 1 Vacancy (citizen at large) - term expires June 1, 2025

Zoning Board of Appeals - 1 Vacancy Alternate - term expires June 1, 2028 and 1 Vacancy Alternate - term expires June 1, 2027

Those with previous board experience and land use understanding and work experience will be given election preference for the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Application are available here.

