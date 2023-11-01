Barn leveled in Rockford fire Wednesday morning

Edson Road barn fire
Edson Road barn fire(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A barn on Rockford’s southeast side was flattened in a fire Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 6:30 in the 5100 block of Edson Road, off of I-39. There’s no word on what may have started the fire or if there were any injuries, but multiple cars were also burned.

The Blackhawk and Stillman Fire Protection Districts responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

