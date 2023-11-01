$600K for domestic violence resources headed to Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After escaping domestic violence, survivors in the Rockford region often sit on a waiting list for resources. From housing and food to childcare and counseling, survivors need the help of local organizations to start putting their lives back together.

A newly awarded $600,000 in federal funds could help those organizations provide better access to aid and resources.

One of the top reported crimes in the area, domestic abuse makes up about 40% of the city’s violent crime.

Rep. Eric Sorensen (IL-17) helped secure the funding for the Rockford area, hoping to improve the lives of those impacted by severe abuse.

“Being the representative and the congressman that looks out for my hometown of Rockford, this is the reason why I do this job,” Congressman Sorensen says. “It’s what can we do here today and seeing how we can make this place better that’s success in my book.”

One organization benefiting from this money is Children’s Safe Harbor (CSH), a place that offers refuge to children impacted by domestic violence at home. Executive director Pennie Meyers says the funding will open doors for survivors and keep them open.

“It means that we can stay in service for three years, it means that we can help kids,” Meyers says. " I think we have a lot of resources in this community. I think we’ve got a lot of people fighting for resources and so I’m optimistic.”

Sorensen says it will be easier to talk about domestic violence if we know we have a piece of the solution. He believes CSH is one of those pieces.

“It’s also important that the services that Children’s Safe Harbor provides remain free. They have to be free,” Sorensen says. “They have to be open for the people who need them and the children that need them.”

In September, the Winnebago County Domestic Violence Coordinated Court became one of five courts to serve as a mentor in handling domestic violence cases. The court was awarded a $150,000 to provide resources and best practices in the handling of domestic violence cases to smaller courts across the state.

