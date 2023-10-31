Traffic detoured after train derailment in downtown Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A freight train derailment in downtown Janesville has traffic rerouted Tuesday.

Police say cleanup is underway after a WSOR train went off the tracks near West Centerway.

Traffic is detoured from North River to West Court Street while crews work to remove blockage from the tracks.

No injuries are reported, but motorists should use an alternate route to avoid traffic delays.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, but police say nothing suspicious is suspected.

