Test smoke detectors when turning clocks back, Red Cross says

(WIFR) - Turning the clocks back an hour when Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 5, is a fall ritual and the American Red Cross is taking the opportunity to remind everyone to test their smoke alarms to make sure they are working properly.

“Home fires claim more lives every year than all natural disasters combined, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half,” Trish Burnett said, interim executive director for the Red Cross of Northwest Illinois. “The sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get out. When you turn your clocks back this weekend, test your smoke alarms too to help prevent a tragedy in your home.”

Testing smoke alarms and replacing batteries if needed could save your life, the organization says. They are the first line of defense when it comes to unexpected house fires.

Smoke alarms should also be installed on every level of a home, especially inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Alarms that are 10 years or older should be replaced because sensors can become less sensitive over time. The Red Cross suggests following the manufacturer’s instructions for replacement on each device. And most important, have an escape plan. The organization recommends a plan that can get everyone out of the home in less than two minutes.

Those in need of a working smoke alarm may be able to request assistance from the Red Cross by calling 1-800-Red Cross or visiting redcross.org/homefires.

