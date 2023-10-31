A spine chilling Halloween forecast for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Low pressure has finally made its way overhead, providing frigid temperatures and a few flurries. We haven’t seen any accumulation as the snowfall hasn’t been too great and our ground is on the warmer side, as it is slightly above freezing. Bridges, on the other hand, are an area where we could see some slick spots form with more snowfall this afternoon. Our flurries should be done by the late afternoon. Low pressure will continue to move east this afternoon, which will shift our winds to be from the north, increasing the strength of the winds and making our wind chills be in the lower 20s. If you are headed out to trick or treat tonight, make sure to dress warm.

Tonight's temperatures will be scary cold if you are trick or treating. (DJ Baker)

This evening, our overcast skies became clear, with lows in the lower 20s. The wind chills will be in the upper teens. Tonight would be a good night to grab an extra blanket as you’re headed off to bed.

Tonight we get down to the lower 20s with wind chills in the upper teens (DJ Baker)

On Wednesday, a warming trend starts as our jet stream begins to return to normal. We will see much more sunshine, with highs in the lower 40s.

Wednesday we will see a few clouds but a lot of sunshine (DJ Baker)

Wednesday night clouds make their return with lows in the upper 20s.

Clouds return overnight Wednesday (DJ Baker)

On Thursday, we’ll be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday we will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s (DJ Baker)

By the weekend, we will have cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

This weekend our jet stream evens out allowing temperatures to return to average. (DJ Baker)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.