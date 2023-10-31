Rockford mayor’s office launches domestic violence lethality prevention division

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention announce its next weapon in the fight against domestic violence.

Through a partnership with the Rockford Family Peace Center, the mayor’s office reveals the Lethality Prevention Division, which will over see two existing branches, the Strangulation Response Team and the Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team, and a new branch, the Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team.

“That team really sits down and looks at past domestic violence homicides and near homicides and try to figure out not where the blame goes, but where we can improve,” said Jennifer Cacciapaglia, manager of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention. “Are our tactics working the way that they should? Are our survivors thinking our tactics are working the way they think they should?”

The Lethality Prevention Division is being created with grant funds from Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-IL), who allocated nearly $900,000 for the effort.

“Domestic violence cases so far this year have accounted for 42% of all violent crimes in Rockford, that’s up 27% in 2018. That’s a shocking number and shows our continuing need to address domestic violence in our community.”

From Feb. 1 to Oct. 12 this year, more than 140 domestic violence survivors in Rockford indicate a risk of high lethality, meaning 76% of those who have spoken out did not know if tomorrow would come.

Stadelman granted another $600,000 to the mayor’s office for different uses, including the addition of ADA repairs to the Boys and Girls Club.

