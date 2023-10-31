Oregon students surpass state average in English, Math readiness

School District grades released
School District grades released(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) releases its Illinois Report Card on performance of state school districts, and the Oregon School District 220 scored above the state’s average on the Illinois Assessment for Readiness (IAR) for the first time in both English Language Arts (ELA) and Math.

A school’s score determines if an individual school is meeting the needs of all its students and reflects academic progress.

“I’m proud of the collective effort of our staff, students and family that resulted in the growth in our scores” said Dr. Mahoney, OCUSD Superintendent. “OCUSD continues to strive to ensure all our students meet or exceed the state requirements.”

The state average for students who met or exceeded the state standard in the IAR Assessment in English Language Arts was 30.1% and OCUSD scored 35.1%, up 17% since 2021. The district had more students above the IAR state average of 25.4% for Mathematics, with 25.6% of students having met or exceeded the state standard.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reported a historical drop in math and reading scores for U.S. public-schools as a result of learning loss from remote learning, a lack of available resources and an insufficient academic support network.

OCUSD made the transition from remote to in-person learning as smooth as possible for families to prevent disruption to student academics, which was reflected in the districts 2022 IAR scores.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
AP: Belvidere Stellantis Plant to reopen with new model following UAW agreement
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Standing idle for more than half a year, Belvidere’s Stellantis plant is set to reopen after a...
Local leaders react to agreement that could reopen Belvidere’s Stellantis plant
Local bestselling author
Rockford area best-selling author hosts first book signing
Halloween 2023
Know before you go: Trick or treat hours in the stateline

Latest News

The Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention announce its next weapon in...
Rockford mayor’s office launches domestic violence lethality prevention division
New superintendent named to Veteran's Assistance Commission of Winnebago County
New superintendent named to Veteran's Assistance Commission of Winnebago County
Rockford Lutheran students participate in Halloween parade at Edgebrook
Rockford Lutheran students participate in Halloween parade at Edgebrook
Prescription drugs
Police search for woman of interest in alleged prescription drug scam