ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Light snow showers from time to time today with highs in the middle 30′s. Chill values will feel closer to 20 degrees. Light snow chances will end by 3-4 PM. Clearing skies tonight with lows at 22. Low 40′s tomorrow with partial sunshine. Upper 40′s on Thursday. 50′s for the weekend!

