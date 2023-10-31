Illinois Report Card reveals positive trends for Rockford Public Schools

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Illinois Report Card was released Monday with many schools seeing strong progress compared to last year and pre-pandemic years.

Schools across Illinois were evaluated for the annual “snapshot” report card. Academic achievement, student and teacher information and financial data were all showcased. RPS 205 saw improvements across all platforms.

“Sitting at 48% is not an acceptable number. We have nearly half of our students that are missing 10% of their days,” said Superintendent Ehren Jarrett, whose oversees the Rockford Public Schools, “It starts with students wanting to be in school and that teacher-student relationship drives everything and I’m proud of the work our teachers have done and we want to give them additional resources to do that.”

RPS focused on three areas for post-pandemic improvement. Graduation rates were up by 2.5% and freshman on-track rates increased 11.8% since 2019. While attendance rose 3.7% since last year.

“We have to find ways to ensure that we are getting our children to school, on time and ready to learn and the district stands, very willing to stand side-by-side with families to help in any way we can,” Jarrett explains.

Chronic absenteeism is another large issue within the schools. Rockford saw a 13.3% decrease in students who miss 10% or more of school days per year. RPS leaders say these trends are not 100% but this is a step in the right direction, especially for it’s students academic futures.

“Make sure we are removing obstacles whether it’s support to ensure that there are better transportation options, sidewalks, safe passage to school. All the kinds of things,” said Jarrett.

RPS leaders said they plan to look over effective programs for students that will be funded by state and federal funds and invest in those for its students futures.

