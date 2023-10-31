Harvard man killed in one-car crash

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN | MGN)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash in McHenry County Sunday left one man from Harvard dead.

According to the McHenry County coroner, Pedro Osorio, 32, crashed on Route 14 near Dunham Road. Osorio was pronounced dead at the scene, with an autopsy showing blunt force trauma as the cause of the death. A toxicology report is in progress.

No one else was involved in the crash. It is still under investigation.

