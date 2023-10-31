Harlem High School football players upset over alleged firing of Coach Robert Moynihan

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - It may be game over for Harlem High School’s football coach after a brawl broke out on the field causing their playoff loss to Glenbard East to be called before the clock reached zero.

Ayden Goodwin, a junior and football player at Harlem tells 23 News that Robert Moynihan, nicknamed Coach Moe, was fired and some of the schools football players were suspended over the incident.

“I talked to him at school the other day and he got kind of teared up about it. It’s just been a hard situation for him, because he loves the game and he loves his players and people just judge him kind of based on what they think about him,” recalls Goodwin.

A fight broke out about a minute before the game ended Friday night on Oct. 27. Witnesses say a defense player from Harlem charged at the Glenbard East quarterback who was kneeling to end the game. Players from both sides began throwing punches and Harlem players are accused of trashing the visitors locker room.

Goodwin calls the entire situation a “big misunderstanding” and he’s “upset over the firing of the coach.” He admits he, alongside other players, have considered leaving the team and even being homeschooled next year over the incident.

“It’s hurtful when people make up lies about him just because they don’t like the character that he is I guess or as a person,” admits Goodwin. “They use that but nobody ever talks about how it is affecting the players and stuff, and I think we should get our voices out there so everybody knows that we’re heard.”

Goodwin says he’s unsure who will take Coach Moe’s place but wishes they would allowed for him to return back to the team “where he belongs.” He says Coach Moe treats his team like his family and knows he would do anything for them. Goodwin calls him kind, amazing and respectful.

“Kind of remiss on what they say and how this is affecting the team and the players at Harlem and the athletics,” Goodwin explains. “Your words are hurtful to people even if you don’t think so and to talk about 16 and 17 year olds and stuff online, it’s kind of just sad.”

Some of Moynihan’s students started a petition Tuesday to retain the coach who was hired in 2019 for the Huskies.

