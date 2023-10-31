Harlem football coach Bob Moynihan reportedly released after field fight

Bob Moynihan was brought on as head coach for Harlem Huskies football in 2019.
By Mike Garrigan, Kayleigh Randle and Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem High School head football coach Bob Moynihan was fired after a playoff game loss ended in a field fist-fight, according to students who’ve talked to the coach.

Some of Moynihan’s students started a petition Tuesday to retain the coach who was hired in 2019 for the Huskies.

“Coach Moynihan, fondly known as Coach Moe, along with his dedicated team of coaches have been the backbone of our football team in Machesney Park, IL.,” the petition reads. “The removal of Coach Moe from his position threatens this positive influence on our community.”

Harlem’s 24-0 loss to Glenbard East on Friday, Oct. 27, ended a minute early when a Harlem player charged across the line of scrimmage to tackle the Glenbard East quarterback while he was kneeling to end the game.

According to a statement from Harlem principal Jeremy Bois, Harlem players punched and shoved Glenbard East team members, and a few players even entered the stands and engaged physically with some spectators.

Moynihan was recognized at the national level in 2021 when the Chicago Bears named him High School Coach of the Year.

In a statement to 23 News, district leaders shared limited information about Moynihan’s status with the school.

This is currently a personnel matter, as such, we are unable to provide any further details or comments at this time. We understand that there is a desire for more information. However, due to privacy and confidentiality concerns, we are unable to discuss specific details or provide further insight into the situation.

