Halloween to be one of coldest, snowiest on record

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard, if not nearly impossible to comprehend that just a week ago, we were preparing for record high temperatures in the 80s!

Now, temperatures have struggled to get even halfway to 80°. Officially, we managed a high temperature of 40° in Rockford Monday, though many other communities failed to do so. Regardless, it goes down as the coldest day in these parts since March 19, and even colder times are ahead of us.

Of course, there’s the other elephant in the room, and that’s the chance for snow on Halloween. To be clear, yes, there’s snow in the forecast, but no, this won’t amount to the more than three inches of snow that came down on Halloween four years ago. In fact, it won’t get anywhere close to that.

Snow’s likely to come in two separate rounds. First, a brief burst of snow will be likely in the 4:00 to 7:00am time window. This fast-moving band may produce enough to cover our windshields, lawns, sidewalks, and driveways, and perhaps even create a few slick spots on untreated road surfaces, especially bridges and overpasses. Thankfully, current modeling moves this initial snow out of the area in time for the morning commute.

Snow is on track to arrive sometime between 4:00 and 6:00am Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow may abate just in time for the morning commute Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Round two comes from the late morning through the afternoon hours Tuesday. This activity’s to be much more scattered in coverage, and quite brief in length. With that said, winds will be increasingly gusty, so visibility may drop considerably when and where it does snow during that time, even if only for a few minutes at a time. Thankfully, most of the activity will again be finished before the evening commute, and trick or treaters should not likely have to contend with the snow.

A second round of more scattered snow showers will likely occur from late morning through mid-afternoon. Gusty winds may reduce visibility in spots. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Widely scattered snow showers are possible through the afternoon Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few snow showers may linger into the opening moments of trick-or-treating Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Things will quiet down quickly as we go through our Halloween evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

When it comes to snowfall amounts, to be clear, we’re not looking at a high impact affair. In fact, most, if not all of us stand to pick up less than an inch of snowfall accumulation. Most of it would occur on grassy surfaces, and most, if not all of the snow figures to melt very quickly, and be gone by no later than Wednesday afternoon.

Total snow accumulations should remain below an inch across the entire Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Still, snow on Halloween is noteworthy, especially considering that measurable snow has only occurred just twice before on October 31. What’s more, it offers a stark contrast to last Halloween, when temperatures had reached close to 70°.

This could also be the third Halloween to feature measurable snowfall here. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

High temperatures Tuesday are currently forecast to top out at 38° in Rockford, which would tie for the fourth coldest Halloween on record, and would make it just the sixth time since 1905 in which temperatures on Halloween failed to reach 40°.

This Halloween is likely to be just the sixth to feature high temperatures that fail to reach 40°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A slow thawing out process gets underway as we greet November Wednesday, as temperatures warm into the lower 40s. Further relief is to follow, with temperatures reaching the lower 50s Thursday, near 60° Friday, and then the middle 50s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Don’t forget, Saturday night marks the end of Daylight Saving Time for 2023. Clocks are to go back an hour before going to bed Saturday night.

