Fire Department Coffee granted permission to sell products at Walmart

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Founded in 2016 by veterans and firefighters, Rockford-based Fire Department Coffee continues to expand, being featured in publications like Forbes, appearing on shows like The Today Show.

Last week, the company walked away from a presentation with Walmart with a golden ticket, allowing them to put their products in the shelves of Walmart stores across the country starting in 2024.

Fire Department Coffee CEO Luke Schneider joined 23 News anchor Conor Hollingsworth on Tuesday to chat about the future of FDC.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
The brawl included some Harlem players fighting with fans and trashing the visitor’s locker room.
Harlem players disciplined after on-field fight with Glenbard East
Halloween 2023
Know before you go: Trick or treat hours in the stateline
A small plane made an emergency landing Monday, Oct. 30 after the aircraft experienced engine...
Small aircraft makes emergency landing in McHenry County
Prescription drugs
Police search for woman of interest in alleged prescription drug scam

Latest News

Supporting the protection of survivors of domestic violence, $600,000 is being federally...
Grant helps domestic violence survivors
Harvard man killed in one-car crash
Harvard man killed in one-car crash
The first cannabis university tells us how courses at Highland Community College are progressing.
Checking in with Oaksterdam University’s cannabis courses
Photo of the brawl that took place on Friday, Oct. 27 between Harlem Huskies and Glenbard East...
Harlem High School football players upset over alleged firing of Coach Robert Moynihan