Fire Department Coffee granted permission to sell products at Walmart

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Founded in 2016 by veterans and firefighters, Rockford-based Fire Department Coffee continues to expand, being featured in publications like Forbes, appearing on shows like The Today Show.

Last week, the company walked away from a presentation with Walmart with a golden ticket, allowing them to put their products in the shelves of Walmart stores across the country starting in 2024.

Fire Department Coffee CEO Luke Schneider joined 23 News anchor Conor Hollingsworth on Tuesday to chat about the future of FDC.

