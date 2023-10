ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeze Warning this morning then mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Dropping down to the 20′s tonight. Snow showers likely tomorrow morning where we could pick up a half inch of snow. Highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 30′s. Warming up by the weekend.

