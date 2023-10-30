Small aircraft makes emergency landing in McHenry County

A small plane made an emergency landing Monday, Oct. 30 after the aircraft experienced engine...
A small plane made an emergency landing Monday, Oct. 30 after the aircraft experienced engine failure, police say.(Laura Neuzil | Cary Police Department)
By Laura Neuzil
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARY, Ill. (WIFR) - Two women are okay after the small plane they were in made an emergency landing Monday on Cary-Algonquin Road.

Around 8:15 a.m. Oct. 30, a police officer in the area of Cary-Algonquin Rd. and Fox Trails Dr. saw a single-engine plane flying at low altitude and noticed its propeller stopped rotating. The plane, carrying a 26-year-old female flight instructor and a 21-year-old female flight student, landed safely on the road. No one was hurt and no property was damaged, according to police.

Investigators say the plane left from DuPage Airport and planned to land at the Lake in the Hills Airport, but experienced engine failure. Traffic was diverted for about 90 minutes while the plane was removed from the road.

Cary police say the FAA and NTSB were notified and will investigate.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
AP: Belvidere Stellantis Plant to reopen with new model following UAW agreement
Local bestselling author
Rockford area best-selling author hosts first book signing
Standing idle for more than half a year, Belvidere’s Stellantis plant is set to reopen after a...
Local leaders react to agreement that could reopen Belvidere’s Stellantis plant
Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
The company notified affected employees, that layoffs could begin as early as May 27, 2022,...
Stellantis talks restarting Belvidere plant as part of UAW deal

Latest News

Snow Showers Likely Tomorrow Morning
Aaron's Monday Morning Forecast--10/30/23
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
PLAY OF THE WEEK
Newfiepalooza comes to Roscoe Sunday, where owners are encouraged to bring their 4-legged kids...
Event raises money for Newfoundland dog rescue
Local bestselling author
Rockford area best-selling author hosts first book signing