Small aircraft makes emergency landing in McHenry County

CARY, Ill. (WIFR) - Two women are okay after the small plane they were in made an emergency landing Monday on Cary-Algonquin Road.

Around 8:15 a.m. Oct. 30, a police officer in the area of Cary-Algonquin Rd. and Fox Trails Dr. saw a single-engine plane flying at low altitude and noticed its propeller stopped rotating. The plane, carrying a 26-year-old female flight instructor and a 21-year-old female flight student, landed safely on the road. No one was hurt and no property was damaged, according to police.

Investigators say the plane left from DuPage Airport and planned to land at the Lake in the Hills Airport, but experienced engine failure. Traffic was diverted for about 90 minutes while the plane was removed from the road.

Cary police say the FAA and NTSB were notified and will investigate.

