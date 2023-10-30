Police search for woman of interest in alleged prescription drug scam

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Police need the public’s help identifying a woman possibly connected to an ongoing prescription drug scam.

Two women were captured via video surveillance just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, at pharmacy in the 1000 Fourth Street in Beloit.

According to police, the women were trying to pass a prescription using someone else’s name.

One of the women caught on video have been found, and her identity has not been released while the investigation is ongoing.

A representative for the Beloit Police Department says the women made multiple attempts over the course of a few days to pass the prescriptions.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts should contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244 and reference Officer Harter’s cases.

Anyone with information about the woman pictured should contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244. Please refer to Officer Harter's cases. (Beloit Police Department)

