Police search for woman of interest in alleged prescription drug scam

Prescription drugs(MGN / Pixabay)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Police need the public’s help identifying a woman possibly connected to an ongoing prescription drug scam.

Two women were captured via video surveillance just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, at pharmacy in the 1000 Fourth Street in Beloit.

According to police, the women were trying to pass a prescription using someone else’s name.

One of the women caught on video have been found, and her identity has not been released while the investigation is ongoing.

A representative for the Beloit Police Department says the women made multiple attempts over the course of a few days to pass the prescriptions.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts should contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244 and reference Officer Harter’s cases.

Anyone with information about the woman pictured should contact the Beloit Police Department at...
Anyone with information about the woman pictured should contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244. Please refer to Officer Harter's cases.(Beloit Police Department)

