October to close on frigid note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - October’s been a month of ups and downs when it comes to our weather. While the arrow pointed up for most of the last week, temperatures have crashed in a major way over the past several days, and even colder times are ahead.

Skies, which have been cloudy for much of the afternoon, are to clear overnight, allowing temperatures to plummet into the 20s. For that reason, Freeze Warnings have been issued for the entire region, as the growing season will almost certainly come to an end overnight. Not only will temperatures fall into the 20s, wind chills in the teens are to be expected in most spots as well.

Despite sunshine being prominently featured Monday, temperatures will continue to struggle mightily. When all is said and done, most locations will fall short of reaching 40°.

We’ll head back into the 20s for overnight lows Monday night into early Tuesday, ahead of what looks to be one of the coldest Halloweens we’ve had here in some time. Temperatures Tuesday may not get much above the middle 30s, and a few snow showers aren’t out of the question either.

