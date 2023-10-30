Event raises money for Newfoundland dog rescue

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Newfiepalooza comes to Roscoe Sunday, where owners are encouraged to bring their 4-legged kids along for a day outdoors.

Dogs and their owners can play games, participate in a Halloween costume contest and sit in on grooming and rescue training sessions.

Due to their size and strength, Newfoundlands are often trained as rescue dogs. Their strong swimming ability helps them to save those struggling in the water by pulling them to safety.

“Many breeds do search and rescue work, but a newfoundland has empathy for the victim and the victim’s family. Newfs are so in-tune to human beings, they must be with people and that’s their purpose,” said Mary Price, Rescue chair for the North Central Newfoundland Club.

Event chair for the North Central Newfoundland Club, Rynn Johnson, says the bigger the dog, the bigger the heart.

“They’re really loving, I have a cuddler at home. They just are very endeared to their owners, they’re very protective too, but they’re known as a gentle giant,” said Johnson.

While these dogs are capable of rescuing lives, visitors at the event are looking to rescue them. Members of the North Central Newfoundland Club say owning a Newfie can be a challenge, but once they make their match with the right owner, more slobber means more love.

“It’s important to decide whether or not you’re the right match for a Newf,” said Price. “We want to have the newf in the right hands, not in every hand, but the right hands. The adopters make a commitment for life for a newfoundland.”

In a span of a few months, Newfoundland dogs can grow up to 150 pounds and stand up to nearly 30 inches high.

If you are interested in rescuing a Newfie, visit the North Central Newfoundland Club website.

