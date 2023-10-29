Rockford hosts its 20th Annual I Am Her women’s conference

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual I Am Her women’s conference was held this past weekend. The event hopes to empower women and help uncover and embrace their purpose in life.

This is a chance for woman to see what god has in store to inspire and motivate women while meeting like-minded people to build relationships with.

Shelia hill started this event two decades ago in hopes to help her fellow women. Conference co-host Kay Horton explains how important this conference is to women in the community.

“I think it’s important for people to know that they are loved. There are people who are out here who care about you, who feel like you, who see you. It’s just important to know that there are people out there who love you and I love them too.”

Attendees got to hear from powerful speakers, while having panel discussions and a beauty bar.

