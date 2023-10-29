Rockford hosts 20th annual I Am Her women’s conference

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual I Am Her women’s conference was held this past weekend. The event hopes to empower women and help uncover and embrace their purpose in life.

Organizers say the conference is a chance for woman to inspire and motivate each other while meeting like-minded people.

Shelia Hill started this event two decades ago in hopes to help her fellow women. Conference co-host Kay Horton explains how important this conference is to women in the community.

“I think it’s important for people to know that they are loved. There are people who are out here who care about you, who feel like you, who see you. It’s just important to know that there are people out there who love you and I love them too.”

Attendees heard from powerful speakers while having panel discussions and a beauty bar.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
AP: Belvidere Stellantis Plant to reopen with new model following UAW agreement
Local bestselling author
Rockford area best-selling author hosts first book signing
Standing idle for more than half a year, Belvidere’s Stellantis plant is set to reopen after a...
Local leaders react to agreement that could reopen Belvidere’s Stellantis plant
Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
The company notified affected employees, that layoffs could begin as early as May 27, 2022,...
Stellantis talks restarting Belvidere plant as part of UAW deal

Latest News

Prescription drugs
Police search for woman of interest in alleged prescription drug scam
A small plane made an emergency landing Monday, Oct. 30 after the aircraft experienced engine...
Small aircraft makes emergency landing in McHenry County
Snow Showers Likely Tomorrow Morning
Aaron's Monday Morning Forecast--10/30/23
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
PLAY OF THE WEEK
Newfiepalooza comes to Roscoe Sunday, where owners are encouraged to bring their 4-legged kids...
Event raises money for Newfoundland dog rescue