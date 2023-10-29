Rockford area best-selling author hosts first book signing

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents got to meet local best-selling author Logan Karlie for a professional book signing at Barnes and Noble.

Logan’s book ‘Dream by the Shadows’ was published on Sept. 15 and hit on Amazon for its category. Her book is a young adult fantasy novel about a girl who partners with the villain to save the kingdom from a deadly dream curse.

Logan says she grew up reading young adult stories and found a love for the genre.

“It’s something I’ve been working on for years. Being a parent, being a teacher, it’s really hard to find the time to write... to put aside time doing the things you love and it’s a dream come true and I’m super happy to be here. I’m humbled. It’s awesome.”

Other local authors Kathi Kressol and Costanza Mayer were also in attendance for Saturday’s book signing.

