IHSA Football Playoffs continue Saturday with some local matchups

High school football postseason continues
By Gia Lanci
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first week of high school football playoffs is in the books for the Stateline as numerous teams punched their ticket to the second round.

Class 1A

#16 Rockford Lutheran 13

#1 Lena-Winslow 58

Class 3A

#16 Hansberry 0

#1 Byron 72

#12 Oregon 0

#5 Du-Pec 34

Class 4A

#15 Phillips 12

#2 Boylan 43

Class 7A

#31 Auburn 12

#2 Hononegah 56

8-Player

#15 Hiawatha 6

#2 Amboy 54

