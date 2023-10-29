IHSA Football Playoffs continue Saturday with some local matchups

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first week of high school football playoffs is in the books for the Stateline as numerous teams punched their ticket to the second round.

Class 1A

#16 Rockford Lutheran 13

#1 Lena-Winslow 58

Class 3A

#16 Hansberry 0

#1 Byron 72

#12 Oregon 0

#5 Du-Pec 34

Class 4A

#15 Phillips 12

#2 Boylan 43

Class 7A

#31 Auburn 12

#2 Hononegah 56

8-Player

#15 Hiawatha 6

#2 Amboy 54

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.