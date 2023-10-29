IHSA Football Playoffs continue Saturday with some local matchups
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first week of high school football playoffs is in the books for the Stateline as numerous teams punched their ticket to the second round.
Class 1A
#16 Rockford Lutheran 13
#1 Lena-Winslow 58
Class 3A
#16 Hansberry 0
#1 Byron 72
#12 Oregon 0
#5 Du-Pec 34
Class 4A
#15 Phillips 12
#2 Boylan 43
Class 7A
#31 Auburn 12
#2 Hononegah 56
8-Player
#15 Hiawatha 6
#2 Amboy 54
