A frighteningly cold forecast for Rockford

By DJ Baker
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This evening, clouds continue to build across the stateline as some instability from a system in Missouri makes its way into central Illinois. We could see a stray shower or two from it. Lows overnight will be in the mid-30s.

Tonight clouds prevent and winds prevent any widespread frost from occurring but will still be chilly with lows in the mid-30s(DJ Baker)

Tomorrow, those clouds stick around through the afternoon, preventing us from warming up as highs are in the lower 40s. We could see an afternoon shower or two, but nothing too impactful.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cold(DJ Baker)

Tomorrow night, clouds will clear out, leaving frigid temperatures in their wake. We will see lows in the mid-20s, meaning our first wide-spread freeze will occur. This will mark the end of the growing season.

Our first widespread freeze is expected Sunday night into Monday(DJ Baker)

Monday sunshine returns, but so do our winds. They will be from the north-west, with gusts up to 20 mph. With highs in the upper 30s, our wind chills will likely dip into the 20s after the sun sets.

Monday will be sunny but chilly as winds make us feel quite a bit cooler(DJ Baker)

Monday night, another clear and cold night is expected as lows are in the mid-20s.

Tuesday I am gaining a bit of confidence in our potential for some flurries. Models are projecting a low-pressure system to make its way into the stateline, bringing even colder air and moisture with it. With highs in the mid-30s, we are setting up for a rare snow event. We have only had two Halloweens in which we received measurable snow, and on Tuesday we could get a little over a half of an inch. The high is also on pace to be remarkable, as a forecasted high of 34 degrees would put us at the third coldest high on Halloween.

If we only get to 34° on Tuesday it would be the third coldest Halloween on record(DJ Baker)

Tuesday night, when you are trick or treating, our winds will be from the north with wind gusts up to 25 mph. This will make wind chills dip into the lower 20s, so make sure you dress warm if you are enjoying outdoor festivities.

