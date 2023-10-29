Bucciferro family gives away 1,000 pumpkins at Beloit McDonald’s

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Bucciferro Family McDonald’s in Beloit hosted its 16th Annual Great Pumpkin giveaway.

A thousand full-sized pumpkins were given away at this year’s event and this year’s theme was The Wizard of Oz. Families and their kids also had the chance to take their picture with people dressed as characters from the movie or in front of a ten-foot-tall pumpkin.

“This is definitely the most fun event we do. This is kind of my Christmas. My team knows that, my family knows that. I look forward to this every year. It’s just a lot of fun to be able to create this much excitement for the community,” Guy Bucciferro says.

The event took place at the Bucciferro’s first location, 45 State St. in Beloit.

