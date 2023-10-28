Tracking the Stateline’s first freeze of the season

STATELINE (WIFR) - There have been a few freeze warnings issued for the northwest portions of the Stateline. Temperatures look to be below 30 degrees for lows where the freeze warnings have been issued. The rest of the Stateline we have lows in the lower 30s with clear skies.

Freeze warnings have been issued for our northwestern counties (DJ Baker)

Tomorrow we start off sunny in the morning but quite cold. A few clouds roll back into the area tomorrow afternoon leaving us with highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday we will see more sunshine and a few clouds. (DJ Baker)

Saturday night we could see a shower or two. I think this system will stay mostly to our south leaving us with only a few isolated showers overnight. Lows are in the mid 30s.

Rain chances stay mainly south on Saturday night (DJ Baker)

Sunday will be much cooler as highs are in the low 40s even with an increase in sunshine. Sunday afternoon we could see a shower or two.

Sunday night is when we expect our first widespread freeze. Lows are going to be in the mid-20s with clear skies.

Our first widespread freeze will most likely occur Sunday night into Monday morning (DJ Baker)

Monday we stay sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

On Halloween it is going to be cold. Highs are only going to be in mid-30s with a few chances for a flurry or two. We are still a bit too far away to say for certainty if this is a sure thing but a low pressure system is modeled to enter the northern portion of Illinois bringing moisture with it. We will keep you updated if these chances increase or decrease as we get closer.

Low pressure enters the Stateline Tuesday bringing chances for our first flurries (DJ Baker)

