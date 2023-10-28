Stellantis talks restarting Belvidere plant as part of UAW deal

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - According to Crain’s Chicago Business and Bloomberg, auto manufacturer Stellantis is offering to restart its Belvidere plant and build a battery plant as part of its effort to reach a deal with striking auto workers.

After the United Auto Workers reached a tentative deal Wednesday with Ford, the move would be a win for Belvidere, the state of Illinois.

“It would bring manufacturing back to the Midwest and change the face of the area,” says Rep. Dave Vella (D-68).

Stellantis idled the Belvidere plant in February, causing more than 1,200 employees to find alternate work.

UAW has been on strike from big three automakers General Motors, Ford and Stellantis since Sept. 15.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

