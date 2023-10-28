Stellantis talks restarting Belvidere plant as part of UAW deal

The company notified affected employees, that layoffs could begin as early as May 27, 2022,...
The company notified affected employees, that layoffs could begin as early as May 27, 2022, with retirements taking effect on May 31, 2022.(WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - According to Crain’s Chicago Business and Bloomberg, auto manufacturer Stellantis is offering to restart its Belvidere plant and build a battery plant as part of its effort to reach a deal with striking auto workers.

After the United Auto Workers reached a tentative deal Wednesday with Ford, the move would be a win for Belvidere, the state of Illinois.

“It would bring manufacturing back to the Midwest and change the face of the area,” says Rep. Dave Vella (D-68).

Stellantis idled the Belvidere plant in February, causing more than 1,200 employees to find alternate work.

UAW has been on strike from big three automakers General Motors, Ford and Stellantis since Sept. 15.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is blocked on First and Second Avenue at Charles Street for cleanup.
Deputy crashes into pole shutting down portion of Charles Street in Rockford
Stephenson County Sheriff defends deputy, denounces Oath Keepers
Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
The 29-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries.
Victim identified in Rockford shooting death
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
The costumes included a pumpkin, a hedgehog, Charlie Brown, and more!
Mercyhealth NICU babies dress in homemade Halloween costumes
Many veterans across the stateline are in need of help, local organizations came together to...
Potential life-changing resources for veterans in Rockford
Many veterans across the stateline are in need of help, local organizations came together to...
Local Veterans receive potential life-changing resources