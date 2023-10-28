Rockford residents impacted by Israel Hamas War call for ceasefire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Israel Hamas War has been ongoing since Oct. 7 and it’s stirring up controversy not only overseas but back in Rockford.

Roughly 3 weeks after Hamas’ deadly attacks on Israel, local residents invested in both sides of the conflict say enough is enough.

“We that people don’t stand for what’s happening in Gaza, and we don’t support our government, when they say they don’t want a ceasefire,” says Sarah Salem.

Sara Salem organized a peaceful protest Friday evening in support of the Palestinian people. Thousands have died in the Gaza strip with limited access to food, water and fuel during Israel’s counterattacks. She says she has family overseas and is worried for their safety.

“My family and my grandparents were displaced. From their homes. They were subjected to brutal occupation, and it’s just changed the entire course of my life.”

“We’re here to condemn the vile and evil attempt of comparing a self-defense action of the state of Israel to a genocide.”

Meanwhile, dozens of local residents in support of Israel and its civilians also showed up. One person who didn’t want to be identified says they have family in Israel.

“It’s my country. I would like them to be safe and have world peace, but we have to protect ourselves.”

They say it was important for them to show up Friday evening to share their perspective on the situation.

“When something like Oct. 7th happened, there is no way to deny it. We’re here to make sure as a Jewish voice that if we are quiet history will return.”

Officials with the Israeli military say ground operations into Gaza are expanding.

