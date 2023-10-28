Report: Stellantis offers to restart Belvidere plant as part of UAW deal
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - According to Crain’s Chicago Business magazine and Bloomberg reports, Stellantis is offering to restart its Belvidere plant and build a battery plant as part of its effort to reach a deal with striking auto workers.
After the United Auto Workers tentative deal Wednesday, the move would be a win for Belvidere, the state of Illinois.
This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.
