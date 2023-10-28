Mercyhealth NICU babies dress in homemade Halloween costumes

The costumes included a pumpkin, a hedgehog, Charlie Brown, and more!
The costumes included a pumpkin, a hedgehog, Charlie Brown, and more!(Mercyhealth)
By Brea Walters
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dressing up a new baby on Halloween is a very memorable moment for parents. A traditional costume isn’t always an option for babies born prematurely.

Mercyhealth is helping parents not miss out on their baby’s first Halloween experience. JoAnn Gorsline, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurse at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside, made more than 52 costumes for babies who stay in the NICU. These costumes will help parents of the babies experience that memorable moment.

“I think this is special because a lot of times for the babies in the NICU, Halloween is their first holiday. Having a costume that they can use in the hospital gives them some sort of normalcy,” said Gorsline, who has been making the costumes for eight years now.

Some of the costumes include a hedgehog, Fred Flintstone and princesses, like Aurora and Snow White. All costumes are unique and handmade by Gorsline.

The costumes included a pumpkin, a hedgehog, Charlie Brown, and more!
The costumes included a pumpkin, a hedgehog, Charlie Brown, and more!(Mercyhealth)
The costumes included a pumpkin, a hedgehog, Charlie Brown, and more!
The costumes included a pumpkin, a hedgehog, Charlie Brown, and more!(Mercyhealth)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is blocked on First and Second Avenue at Charles Street for cleanup.
Deputy crashes into pole shutting down portion of Charles Street in Rockford
Stephenson County Sheriff defends deputy, denounces Oath Keepers
Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
The 29-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries.
Victim identified in Rockford shooting death
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Many veterans across the stateline are in need of help, local organizations came together to...
Potential life-changing resources for veterans in Rockford
Many veterans across the stateline are in need of help, local organizations came together to...
Local Veterans receive potential life-changing resources
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
Halloween safety
UW Health Kids offers Halloween safety reminders