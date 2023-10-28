Mercyhealth NICU babies dress in homemade Halloween costumes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dressing up a new baby on Halloween is a very memorable moment for parents. A traditional costume isn’t always an option for babies born prematurely.

Mercyhealth is helping parents not miss out on their baby’s first Halloween experience. JoAnn Gorsline, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurse at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside, made more than 52 costumes for babies who stay in the NICU. These costumes will help parents of the babies experience that memorable moment.

“I think this is special because a lot of times for the babies in the NICU, Halloween is their first holiday. Having a costume that they can use in the hospital gives them some sort of normalcy,” said Gorsline, who has been making the costumes for eight years now.

Some of the costumes include a hedgehog, Fred Flintstone and princesses, like Aurora and Snow White. All costumes are unique and handmade by Gorsline.

The costumes included a pumpkin, a hedgehog, Charlie Brown, and more! (Mercyhealth)

