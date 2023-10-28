Football Frenzy - First Round Playoffs
The postseason is here! Checkout the scores and highlights from tonight’s first round action
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first night of playoff football is in the books for the stateline as numerous teams punched their ticket to the second round.
#10 Monmouth-Roseville 35, #7 North Boone 14
#9 Glenbard East 24, #24 Harlem 0
#3 Dixon 10, #14 Plano 7
#3 Milledgeville 56, #14 Orangeville 8
#8 Forreston 20, #9 Marquette 7
#6 Polo 40, #11 West Prairie 16
#5 Sycamore 42, #12 Evergreen Park 13
#13 Stillman Valley 21, #4 Chicago Noble/Johnson 20
#8 St. Francis 45, #9 Rochelle 14
#4 Belvidere North 38, #13 Amundsen 20
#7 Flanagan 52, #10 South Beloit 0
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.