Football Frenzy - First Round Playoffs

The postseason is here! Checkout the scores and highlights from tonight’s first round action
By Michael Tilka and Gia Lanci
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first night of playoff football is in the books for the stateline as numerous teams punched their ticket to the second round.

#10 Monmouth-Roseville 35, #7 North Boone 14

#9 Glenbard East 24, #24 Harlem 0

#3 Dixon 10, #14 Plano 7

#3 Milledgeville 56, #14 Orangeville 8

#8 Forreston 20, #9 Marquette 7

#6 Polo 40, #11 West Prairie 16

#5 Sycamore 42, #12 Evergreen Park 13

#13 Stillman Valley 21, #4 Chicago Noble/Johnson 20

#8 St. Francis 45, #9 Rochelle 14

#4 Belvidere North 38, #13 Amundsen 20

#7 Flanagan 52, #10 South Beloit 0

