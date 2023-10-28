AP: Belvidere Stellantis Plant to reopen with new model following UAW agreement

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Stellantis is offering to restart its Belvidere plant, along with others nationwide after they reached a tentative deal with the United Auto Workers on Saturday, according to AP sources.

Stellantis’ members still need to approve this plan. This agreement will follow a similar plan made by Ford earlier this week.

UAW was on strike against Stellantis’ big three automakers (General Motors, Ford and Stellantis) since Sept. 15, when the two sides failed to reach a new contract.

Stellantis idled its Belvidere plant in February, causing more than 1,200 employees to find alternate work.

The deal is expected to run through April 30, 2028.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

