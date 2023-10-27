Hononegah, Lutheran, and South Beloit compete for regional titles
IHSA Volleyball Regional Finals results
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
South Beloit Regional
2. South Beloit 0
5. Rockford Lutheran 2
25-23, 25-10
Hononegah Regional
2. Hononegah 2
3. Hampshire 1
26-24, 24-26, 25-21
Belvidere North Regional
2. Belvidere North 2
5. Woodstock 0
25-18, 25-19
Burlington Central Regional
4. Burlington Central 1
6. Sycamore 2
14-25, 25-15, 25-18
Burton Regional
3. Rockford Christian 2
8. Marian 1
25-16, 25-12
Hebron Regional
1. Harvest Christian 2
4. Hiawatha 0
25-15, 25-21
River Ridge Regional
1. Lena-Winslow 2
4. Orangeville 0
25-10, 25-16
Durand Regional
2. Galena 2
3. Durand 1
21-25, 25-14, 25-22
Aquin Regional
1. Genoa-Kingston 2
4. Aquin 1
25-9, 25-27, 25-17
