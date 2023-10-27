Hononegah, Lutheran, and South Beloit compete for regional titles

IHSA Volleyball Regional Finals results
By Gia Lanci
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South Beloit Regional

2. South Beloit 0

5. Rockford Lutheran 2

25-23, 25-10

Hononegah Regional

2. Hononegah 2

3. Hampshire 1

26-24, 24-26, 25-21

Belvidere North Regional

2. Belvidere North 2

5. Woodstock 0

25-18, 25-19

Burlington Central Regional

4. Burlington Central 1

6. Sycamore 2

14-25, 25-15, 25-18

Burton Regional

3. Rockford Christian 2

8. Marian 1

25-16, 25-12

Hebron Regional

1. Harvest Christian 2

4. Hiawatha 0

25-15, 25-21

River Ridge Regional

1. Lena-Winslow 2

4. Orangeville 0

25-10, 25-16

Durand Regional

2. Galena 2

3. Durand 1

21-25, 25-14, 25-22

Aquin Regional

1. Genoa-Kingston 2

4. Aquin 1

25-9, 25-27, 25-17

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is blocked on First and Second Avenue at Charles Street for cleanup.
Deputy crashes into pole shutting down portion of Charles Street in Rockford
Stephenson County Sheriff defends deputy, denounces Oath Keepers
The 29-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries.
Victim identified in Rockford shooting death
Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Genoa-Kingston, Aquin volleyball clash in battle of reigning state champs
Genoa-Kingston, Aquin volleyball clash in battle of reigning state champs
Jamarion Parker rushing into the end zone for a touchdown against SLUH on Friday, Oct. 20
Spectrum Athlete Spotlight: Jamarion Parker
NUIC Volleyball regionals
Three-Set Thrillers spring up across Durand, River Ridge Regionals
Genoa-Kingston, Aquin volleyball begin title defense at Aquin Regional
Genoa-Kingston, Aquin volleyball begin title defense at Aquin Regional