Volunteers roll up their sleeves for Rockford’s Habitat for Humanity

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members rolled up their sleeves Thursday to help paint a new home for a lucky family in need.

As volunteers, students and licensed contractors help bring life to a family’s new home. The project is part of Habitat for Humanity’s 23 in ‘23 build which 23 News is a proud sponsor of.

23 WIFR Director of Operations, Jeff Clark, along with Creative Service Director, Nick Schneider joined 23 News anchor Mike Garrigan in grabbing a roller and painting several rooms for one home near Auburn High School.

The non profit has been around for 35 years helping families who may not otherwise be able to afford housing by building a home at a reasonable cost.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is blocked on First and Second Avenue at Charles Street for cleanup.
Deputy crashes into pole shutting down portion of Charles Street in Rockford
Stephenson County Sheriff defends deputy, denounces Oath Keepers
The 29-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries.
Victim identified in Rockford shooting death
Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Apartment fire breaks out in Janesville
$15,000 loss estimated after Janesville apartment fire
Janesville Police
Janesville police urge people to avoid large area after suspicious device found
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
Temperatures Tumble this Afternoon
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--10/27/23
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people