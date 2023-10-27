Volunteers roll up their sleeves for Rockford’s Habitat for Humanity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members rolled up their sleeves Thursday to help paint a new home for a lucky family in need.

As volunteers, students and licensed contractors help bring life to a family’s new home. The project is part of Habitat for Humanity’s 23 in ‘23 build which 23 News is a proud sponsor of.

23 WIFR Director of Operations, Jeff Clark, along with Creative Service Director, Nick Schneider joined 23 News anchor Mike Garrigan in grabbing a roller and painting several rooms for one home near Auburn High School.

The non profit has been around for 35 years helping families who may not otherwise be able to afford housing by building a home at a reasonable cost.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.