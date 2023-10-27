UW Health Kids offers Halloween safety reminders

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - Halloween is just around the corner. As celebrations get under way a UW Health Kids expert gives tips to keep the holiday safe.

On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day.

Here are some tips for Halloween safety:

Drivers should slow down and be alert. Kids are excited on Halloween and may dart into the street.

Turn on headlights early to spot kids from further away.

Trick-or-treaters should carry glow sticks or flashlights, use reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags and wear light colors to help kids see and be seen by drivers.

Parents should join kids younger than age 12 for trick-or-treating.

Remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks.

When selecting a costume, ensure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

Use face paints instead of masks when possible. Masks can limit children’s vision.

