UW Health Kids offers Halloween safety reminders
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - Halloween is just around the corner. As celebrations get under way a UW Health Kids expert gives tips to keep the holiday safe.
On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day.
Here are some tips for Halloween safety:
- Drivers should slow down and be alert. Kids are excited on Halloween and may dart into the street.
- Turn on headlights early to spot kids from further away.
- Trick-or-treaters should carry glow sticks or flashlights, use reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags and wear light colors to help kids see and be seen by drivers.
- Parents should join kids younger than age 12 for trick-or-treating.
- Remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks.
- When selecting a costume, ensure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.
- Use face paints instead of masks when possible. Masks can limit children’s vision.
