UW Health Kids offers Halloween safety reminders

Halloween safety
Halloween safety(Pexels | Pexels)
By Brea Walters
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - Halloween is just around the corner. As celebrations get under way a UW Health Kids expert gives tips to keep the holiday safe.

On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day.

Here are some tips for Halloween safety:

  • Drivers should slow down and be alert. Kids are excited on Halloween and may dart into the street.
  • Turn on headlights early to spot kids from further away.
  • Trick-or-treaters should carry glow sticks or flashlights, use reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags and wear light colors to help kids see and be seen by drivers.
  • Parents should join kids younger than age 12 for trick-or-treating.
  • Remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks.
  • When selecting a costume, ensure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.
  • Use face paints instead of masks when possible. Masks can limit children’s vision.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is blocked on First and Second Avenue at Charles Street for cleanup.
Deputy crashes into pole shutting down portion of Charles Street in Rockford
Stephenson County Sheriff defends deputy, denounces Oath Keepers
The 29-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries.
Victim identified in Rockford shooting death
Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Apartment fire breaks out in Janesville
$15,000 loss estimated after Janesville apartment fire
Janesville Police
Janesville police urge people to avoid large area after suspicious device found
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
Temperatures Tumble this Afternoon
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--10/27/23