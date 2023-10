ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorm late morning and early afternoon. We begin in the middle 60′s and will fall off to the low 50′s by later afternoon. Down to the 30′s tonight with Freeze Warnings off to the west. 40′s for the highs for the weekend. We could see light snow by Halloween afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.