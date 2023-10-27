Stephenson County leaders address allegation of chief deputy’s Oath Keeper involvement

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - An accusation against a Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office employee over possible involvement in a far-right anti-government group stirs controversy.

But the sheriff says the allegation is false.

The allegations started back in October of 2022 when Chief Deputy Andrew Schroeder told Sheriff Steve Stovall that a Chicago area journalist reported Schroeder was a member of Oath Keepers. Sheriff Stovall tells 23 News there is nothing to investigate.

“If you’re not going to tell the truth, you shouldn’t really run the story. He is not a member of that organization.”

According to Sheriff Stovall, in 2010 a member of the Illinois Army National Guard told Andrew Schroeder that Oath Keepers were a way to interact with law enforcement and military personnel.

“He had a membership for one year, immediately stopped doing that just because it was not what he thought it was.”

Stovall says once Schroeder found out what the group actually stood for, he changed his email to have no further contact with its members. Stovall adds in Schroeder’s short time with the group he did not attend any meetings and didn’t have contact with any members.

“I can assure you that Andy Schroeder has not made any effort to do anything that is against his morals, and it would not shed a good light onto this agency.”

All employees at the sheriff’s office must pass a background check. Stovall says if this was something, he would not have picked him to be his deputy.

Stephenson County Board member Jim Hart believes what the Oath Keepers stand for is more than just an issue between the two parties.

“I think we have to have a full, transparent investigation right now to assail the fears of the community.”

Stephenson County Board Chairperson Scott Helms says he was shocked by these allegations.

“I am not aware of any laws being broken. I have only known Andy Schroeder to be an outstanding public servant and private citizen.”

Senator Andrew Chesney also commented on these allegations, saying in part:

“Chief Deputy Schroeder has an impeccable record of service that spans 25 years, and any suggestion that he would knowingly join an anti-government militia is untrue and unfounded.”

