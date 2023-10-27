Potential life-changing resources for veterans in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When veterans are in need, Rockford-area organizations come together to provide for them.

The Veterans Stand Down project brought potential life-saving resources to one place Friday―Rockford’s Nordlof Center. From medical care to housing, and financial to food resources. Hot coffee and donuts in the morning, and a hot lunch in the afternoon―veterans were treated to the best of what the community could offer.

Support to thrive outside of the military can be a challenge to access, and if they don’t know where to look, it can be detrimental.

One of the most important resources are jobs.

Lana McCants is a veteran and the deputy director for the Veterans Drop-In Center on S. Fourth Street. She says upon leaving the Navy she felt lost. An introduction to the resources provided by the stand down got her back on her feet. Now she’s helping people living through the same situation.

“Once I figured out how to do this, I started helping everybody else because everybody doesn’t know “Once I figured out how to do this, I started helping everybody else because everybody doesn’t know those services are not going to come out and say “Hey, I have this for you.” You actually gotta go out and find them,” McCants says. " That’s what all these resources are here for today.”

Goodwill’s Sterling location’s veterans’ employment readiness specialist Elisabeth Henson explains many veterans lose their confidence in job seeking. Part of her job is to show them the military skills they have, can be transferred to jobs in the community.

“We don’t like to place people in jobs that they will not be successful in,” Henson says. “Based on their qualifications and their skills we complete different assessments to determine, what works best for them, what do they want to do, where do they see themselves being successful and then we work towards that.”

Having a job in the community reminds veterans that they are a part of it. McCants says many veterans feel they’ve reached the end of the road but opening doors sets them on a new path towards success.

““Until they can find some jobs to help maintain what they need to maintain, that’s what all the resources is for,” McCants says. “But jobs community, even if its a greeter at the door it helps people, you know, not sit at home and dwell on their issues.”

Henson also says if veterans are not actively seeking job opportunities, or services they may need, they might be hard to find. She says community members should speak to veterans they know about these opportunities to get their lives back on track.

