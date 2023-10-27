Local law enforcement react to Lewiston, Maine shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 565th mass shooting in 2023 is also its deadliest so far, as the shooting in Lewiston Maine leaves 18 people dead and 13 wounded.

For some in Rockford, the shooting brought back memories of the Don Carter Lanes shooting in 2020, which left 3 dead and 3 injured.

“First, you have to deal with the situation. From that point, deal with the victims, the victims families and then the community at large,” said Dan O’Shea, who served as Rockford Police Chief when the Don Carter Lanes shooting occurred. “Shootings, you know it affects a community. Everyone needs to come together and support one another, but you also need to make sure that it won’t occur again.”

“We could go back through the mass shootings we’ve heard of and every single one of them would say ‘We can’t believe this happened here.’ The heartbreak is just how can this happen? It really leaves your blood running cold,” said Jim Sacia, who worked as an FBI agent for 28 years.

The alleged shooter, Robert Card, is still at large, leading to a manhunt. Sacia says all levels of law enforcement are involved in the investigation, but signs should have alerted police sooner.

“He’s a member of the army reserve, he’s a firearm instructor, he’s a hunter. Maine is a lot of woods and forests, so he could be anywhere,” said Sacia.

Sacia says if you are caught in a shooting, do not try to be a hero. Hide and take cover as your first order of action while you wait for police to arrive.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.