Janesville police urge people to avoid large area after suspicious device found

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is warning people to avoid a large area around multiple shopping locations after Goodwill employees found ammunition and what looked like an explosive device while sorting through donations Friday morning.

Dane County Bomb Squad technicians are investigating, the police department said, indicating there are no known threats to the community.

JPD sent an alert shortly before 11 a.m. after responding to a report of a suspicious device near the Goodwill shop, between Woodman’s Food Market and the Dick’s Sporting Goods, off Milton Ave., in the 2000 block of Holiday Drive.

Officers have since asked people to avoid a several square block stretch. They want people to stay away from the area stretching:

From Milton Ave. to Lodge Drive



From Lodge Drive to Woodman’s South lot



From Liberty Lane to Holiday Drive



From Holiday Drive to Milton Lane



Two witnesses told NBC15 News that they were inside the Woodman’s market and had been evacuated.

NBC15 News has dispatched a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

