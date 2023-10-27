Deputy crashes into pole shutting down portion of Charles Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Traffic is detoured Thursday after a Winnebago County deputy crashes into an electrical pole.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. First Avenue and Second Avenue at Charles Street are blocked off from public.

Officers on the scene say they’re unsure how the crash happened, but the squad car crashed facing oncoming traffic. The female deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment and the extent of her injuries are unknown.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

