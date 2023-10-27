$15,000 loss estimated after Janesville apartment fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Tenants are back in their apartments after a commercial fire Thursday night.

First responders dispatched around 9 p.m. to Garden Court Apartments at 208 N. Main St., for a call about smoke coming from the fourth floor.

Firefighters say the fire started in a kitchen and was an accident.

Residents were able to safely evacuate while crews contained the fire.

Damages are estimated at $15,000 including property and tenant belongings.

