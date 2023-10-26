Stephenson County Sheriff defends deputy, denounces Oath Keepers

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County Sheriff Steve Stovall released a statement Thursday defending Deputy Andrew Schroeder, an officer accused of being involved with the far-right group known as the Oath Keepers. The allegations of Schroeder’s involvement with the group arose after a Chicago journalist conducted an investigation.

Stovall states Schroeder was first introduced to the Oath Keepers in 2010 by a friend that he had made during his time serving in the National Guard. According to Stovall, the friend told Schroeder that the group was “pro-law enforcement, pro-military, and a way to interact with fellow law enforcement officers and military personnel.”

Schroeder then received a link to join the group online in which he accepted. A year later, in 2011, the deputy then changed his email address and had no continued contact with the group. Stovall noted that during this period Schroeder never attended an in-person meeting or had face-to-face interactions with any members of the Oath Keepers.

Stovall describes Schroeder’s 25+ year in law enforcement as “nothing short of exemplary”. The sheriff ended by saying “I denounce the Oath Keepers and all they represent, as does Chief Deputy Andrew Schroeder.”

