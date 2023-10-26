Rockford Housing Authority sees $10M grant to improve housing conditions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Housing Authority received a $10 million grant Thursday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, also known as HUD, to protect families from lead exposure and other hazards in homes.

Five million dollars will go toward the identification, remediation, and removal of lead-based paint. The remaining half of the grant will address housing-related hazards like carbon monoxide, mold, radon and asbestos. Rockford Housing Authority CEO Laura Snyder says it’s important for families to live in a healthy and clean environment.

Snyder says, “Whether it be lead base paint whether it be asbestosis and that’s what these grants are. They recognize the need and created the opportunity for housing authorities to be able to apply for these funds and to start addressing and mitigating these issues.”

Kimberly Danna, HUD Illinois State Field Office Director says, “We provide funding for improving housing conditions practically health-related housing conditions. Where improving the health of communities broadly.”

National Lead Poisoning Prevention week started on Sunday October 22 and will last through Saturday October 28.

