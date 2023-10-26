Residents rank outdoor activities #1 best thing to do in Winnebago County

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB) teamed up with the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce to put out a tourism survey a few months ago.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT
With more than 2,000 responses, 67% of Rockford residents say they’re happy living in the Forest City.

Stateliners were asked to rank their favorite things about Winnebago and Boone counties. Nature and Outdoor activities came in first and special events/festivals were ranked tenth on the list.

Leaders say information like this helps shape the area’s future.

“We’ll be able to hear community voices, because again that’s who we’re responding to, that’s who we’re working for and who we’re trying to benefit from this experience,” said RACVB Board member Shelton Kay. “You can bring in all these contractors and experts and people who work in different businesses, but the reality is we want to serve the community.”

This is all part of a 10-year plan called Thrive 2035, focusing on what residents hope to see more of over the next decade.

Access to culture was ranked the eighth best part of living in Rockford. Belvidere Chamber of Commerce director Amy Nord says this proves community feedback is essential to improvement.

“What do you think Boone County is missing, what attractions do you go to other cities and towns to see? We really just want an open conversation, a discussion on what is really missing, what have you been to in other towns that would be really cool and attract people here,” said Nord.

Two more community meetings are planned to share survey results and get feedback from residents. The first runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Radisson Hotel in Rockford and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. that same night at Belvidere’s Rivers Edge Recreation Center.

Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--10/27/23