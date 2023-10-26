Police: Roscoe minor hurt in accidental shooting

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old faces child endangerment charges after an accidental shooting in Roscoe.

Police responded just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday Roscoe to the 10000 block of Bitterroot Road for reports of a juvenile with a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, police say they discovered a family member accidentally discharged a firearm inside of the residence hitting the minor in the leg.

Richard Heimer was arrested and the minor was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing but have no further details to release at this time.

