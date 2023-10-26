Illinois participates in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Drug take back
Drug take back(Pixabay)
By Brea Walters
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is hosting events across the state to collect prescription medication that may be outdated or are no longer needed.

This includes tablets, capsules and patches. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps or illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

These events will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 28, as part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. IDPH is joined in the awareness effort by Chicago High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA), and the Overdose Response Strategy program. Medications should not be disposed of in the trash. he collection events offer a free, safe and convenient means of disposing of such drugs.

The effort offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at about 5,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. Since its start, the program has removed more than 8,600 tons of medication from circulation.

For more information on collection sites, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is blocked on First and Second Avenue at Charles Street for cleanup.
Deputy crashes into pole shutting down portion of Charles Street in Rockford
Stephenson County Sheriff defends deputy, denounces Oath Keepers
The 29-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries.
Victim identified in Rockford shooting death
Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Halloween safety
UW Health Kids offers Halloween safety reminders
Apartment fire breaks out in Janesville
$15,000 loss estimated after Janesville apartment fire
Janesville Police
Janesville police urge people to avoid large area after suspicious device found
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
Temperatures Tumble this Afternoon
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--10/27/23