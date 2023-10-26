Illinois participates in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

ILLINOIS. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is hosting events across the state to collect prescription medication that may be outdated or are no longer needed.

This includes tablets, capsules and patches. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps or illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

These events will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 28, as part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. IDPH is joined in the awareness effort by Chicago High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA), and the Overdose Response Strategy program. Medications should not be disposed of in the trash. he collection events offer a free, safe and convenient means of disposing of such drugs.

The effort offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at about 5,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. Since its start, the program has removed more than 8,600 tons of medication from circulation.

For more information on collection sites, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.

