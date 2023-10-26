Illinois lowers US flags for victims of Lewiston shooting

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - President Joe Biden ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff as condolences poured in from around the nation honoring the victims of the tragedy Wednesday in Lewiston, Maine.

The Department of Central Management Services received notice from Governor JB Pritzker that all covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the senseless gun violence that led to at least 18 deaths and injuries for several others.

Flags should be lowered immediately Thursday to sunset on Monday, Oct. 30.

