FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man faces felony drug charges after police recovered a substance believed to be cocaine while executing a warrant.

On Oct. 24, officers dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of N. Brewster Avenue in Freeport. During the search, officers recovered 15>100 grams of a substance that field tested positive for the probable presence of cocaine.

Michael Huenefeld, 45, was inside the residence when police executed the warrant. Officers also found packaging materials consistent with the intent to deliver the controlled substance to another person.

He faces felony drug charges and is lodged at the Stephenson County jail pending the outcome of a detention hearing.

